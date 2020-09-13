All Covid-19 cases in HCMC recover

Presently, 875 people are being quarantined in public centers and 246 are being quarantined at their houses or hotels.



From September 11, the city authorities have ceased taking samples for testing at Tan Son Nhat Airport; therefore, people have been leaving the Central City of Da Nang from September 5 for HCMC will make their health declaration at district medical centers where also take samples for testing.

The city’s health sector also increase monitor Covid-19 in the new situation. City authorities have been taking samples of employees and traders at wholesale markets, enterprises yet no cases of Covid-19 infection has been discovered.

Additionally, city authorities will charge imported cases and experts who must undergo quarantine in 14 days and those who have close contact with infected people.

According to Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of the city’s Department of Health, as the government planned to reopen four international flights to China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Lao, and Cambodia from September 15.

It is estimated that around 20,000 people will enter the Southeast Asian in this month; hence, the Department collaborated with the Department of Tourism to add additional 27 paid hotels to receive people from alien nations.

People are eligible to select their hotels of choice to stay for 14-day isolation.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan