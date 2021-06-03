All workers of Tan Thuan EPZ to be taken samples for Covid-19 test

A worker at Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone is taken sample for coronavirus test on June 2.



It is expected that the Labor Union of HEPZA would continue to collaborate with relevant units to take samples of nearly 280,000 employees for coronavirus tests.

Previously, to control and prevent Covid-19 infection for workers, the Labor Union of HEPZA in coordination with the Medical Center of District 7 had performed a random Covid-19 sample test for 400 workers among the total of 8,600 employees of Furukawa Automotive Parts Vietnam Company Limited and Kim Organ Garment Vietnam Company Limited.Sample collection and testing priority will be given to companies with a huge number of worker.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong