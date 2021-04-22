An Phu intersection project to be invested US$170 million

The opening ceremony of the 25th meeting of the ninth People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Viet Dung)



Particularly, the construction project of An Phu intersection under the management of the Municipal Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects has a total investment capital of VND3,926 billion (US$170 million), including VND1,800 billion (US$78 million) from the central budget and VND2,126 billion (US$92 million) from the city’s budget.

The project aims to not only strengthen the connection between the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway, Mai Chi Tho Street and the city’s key roads but also reduce traffic congestion, meet the smooth traffic demand for the major transport routes of Ho Chi Minh City and Thu Duc City.As for the infrastructure construction and environmental improvement project for Tham Luong–Ben Cat–Rach Nuoc Len canal, Ho Chi Minh will invest VND4,200 billion (US$182 million) out of VND8,200 billion (US$355 million) into the project. The rest is from the central budget.The Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board will manage the project. The 32.7-kilometer long project will be implemented in District 12, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Tan Binh, Go Vap, Binh Thanh and Binh Chanh districts.The project aims to improve water drainage and wastewater treatment in the rainy season, and to prevent flooding, connect traffic infrastructure.Both key projects will be implemented for the period 2021- 2025. The HCMC People's Council assigned the Municipal People's Committee to be responsible for the delay or long implementation duration in comparison to its plan and progress.

By Manh Hoa- Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong