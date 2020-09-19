An Suong tunnel in Ho Chi Minh City open to traffic

At the inauguration ceremony, Luong Minh Phuc, head of the management board, said in the first phase, the 245-meter flyover was open to traffic in 2002 and the An Suong Tunnel is carried out in the second phase.



According to Mr. Phuc, the construction is one of the city's key projects to tackle traffic congestion and accidents because An Suong Intersection is where the Trans-Asia Highway of National Highway 22 and National Highway 1A meet, leading to heavy traffic. Many container trucks travel on the road, posing a high risk of accidents.

The 445-meter first branch from Truong Chinh Street to the National Highway 22 was opened to traffic in March 2018 while work on the second branch for automobiles traveling from the city’s outlying district of Cu Chi to the city center started in middle of July because it had been suspended since December 2018 pending site clearance,

Apart from this, another 830-meter tunnel will be built from District 12 to Hoc Mon District. The tunnel will consist of two branches from the Southern Province of Tay Ninh to Ho Chi Minh City and a branch from HCMC to Tay Ninh; each is 9-meter wide. Moreover, additional construction of drainage, lighting system, trees will cost VND514 billion (US$22,173,961)

Speaking at the inauguration, Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoang stressed despite some hiccups along the way, investors and local administration have made concerted efforts to complete the construction after nearly 20 years.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan