Annual Tet meeting of HCMC’s leaders, OVs suspended in response to pandemic

Previously, the event was scheduled to take place on February 4 and then changed on February 6 with the participation of around 300 overseas Vietnamese.



As planned, the delegates would join a flower offering ceremony to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall and take a short trip to visit city’s key works on a double decker bus, such as Bui Vien walking street, Bitexco building, HCMC Opera House, Reunification Palace, new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station, water bus service, metro line No.1.

The yearly meeting aims to honor the love of the overseas Vietnamese toward the homeland and their outstanding contribution to the national development and growth of HCMC. It is also a chance for the municipal authorities to give an overview of the city’s achievements in various fields and its socio-economic development direction.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh