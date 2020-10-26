Anti-flood projects should be carried out synchronously: HCMC Party Chief

Mr. Nen made the statement at a yesterday meeting between the delegation of the city Party Committee, the People’s Committee and the Department of Construction.



According to HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen, city authorities have found the best solutions for anti-flooding program for years and anti-flooding efforts have seen some results including a reduction in the number of flood-prone areas as well as the severity of the flooding; however, new flooded areas have arisen.

He directed to have more discussion about the problem expecting leaders of related agencies to visit flooded areas to listen to residents’ difficulties from which they can feel their responsibility weight.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, L) and Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (L) visit people in flood hit areas in Thu Duc District (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Director of the Department of Construction Le Hoa Binh reported that the city People’s Committee has implement several anti-flooding projects for the 2016-2020 period. Still, several major projects are being underway so anti-flooding efforts have brought initial results and have not thoroughly solved the issue yet.

According to Director Binh, city authorities have launched appeal for financial support for renovation work on Ho Chi Minh City's drainage and sewer system, but it has just dredged the Tham Luong – Ben Cat- Nuoc Len canals; Tau Hu - Ben Nghe - Doi – Te canals; Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe canals and Tan Hoa - Lo Gom canals whereas the remaining canals citywide have not been dredged. Therefore, silt - a sedimentary material made of fine sand, clay and small-sized particles of rock - is not removed and blocks water flow.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong visit an anti-flooding construction site in Thu Duc District (Photo: SGGP) In the next five years, the city will continue implementing solutions to tackle 15 flood hotpots in streets Tan Quy, Le Duc Tho, Phan Anh, Bach Dang, Ho Hoc Lam, the National Highway No.13, Ba Van, Truong Cong Dinh, Bau Cat, Dang Thi Ranh, Duong Van Cam, Nguyen Huu Canh, Thao Dien, Quang Trung, and Kha Van Can.



Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong pointed out seven reasons causing flooding including floodwater from the uppear reaches of rivers, high tide, depression, incomplete drainage system, garbage choked sewers. Chairman Phong said that related competent agencies must carry out construction and extra works simultaneously to alleviate flooding.

