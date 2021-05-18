Apartment block in HCMC locked down over positive coronavirus case

A 35-year-old man in Sunview Town Apartment Buildings in Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City was positive for SARS-CoV-2 for the first test at Vinmec Central Park International Hospital in Binh Thanh District, which are among 24 medical facilities permitted to do conclusive coronavirus tests, according to a list on the website of the General Department of Preventive Medicine after having a fever, cough, and sore throat.



Sunview Town Apartment Buildings in Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward is sealed off following a positive coronavirus case (Photo: SGGP)



His sample was sent to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases for re-tests this morning

150 residents in Sunview Town in the eighteenth floor are now banned from leaving the buildings and will be tested for Covid-19.

According to an epidemiological investigation, the suspected case is a Deloitte Vietnam employee in District 3 contacting many people; unfortunately, he couldn’t remember many of them. However, among his contacts was an Indian expert who is not a Covid-19 patient.

According to the man’s health declaration, he has never left Ho Chi Minh City in the past month. A representative from Thu Duc Medical Center said that his family includes five members and his wife works for a company at a high-tech park in the city.

Thu Duc Medical Center locked down and disinfected the block where his resides and the couple’s workplace . The health authority also applied tracing measure for 61 F1 contacts at the workplace and 17 others of his wife’s contacts. All of contacts are being quarantined for testing later.

Supermarket assistants in the apartment building will be also tested Covid-19.

Director of the city Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh and Director of the municipal Center for Disease Control Nguyen Tri Dung were both present at Sunview Town to direct the work.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan