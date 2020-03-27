Archdiocese of HCMC suspends mass celebrations, religious activities

Accordingly, all parish churches and chapels will not conduct praying and religious activities in the community. They just open for personal prayers to Jesus in the Eucharist, the Risen One.The Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday issued a new announcement of Archbishopric Giuse Nguyen Nang, contributing to protecting public health amid Covid-19.

By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong