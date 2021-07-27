  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Armed forces open patrol to control Covid-19 pandemic in HCMC

A launching ceremony of the armed forces patrol to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the whole city was held last night following the first day of strengthening the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 order on requiring all people not to go out between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on the next day.
 

In the patrol, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security mobilized 100 percent of its forces to collaborate with nearly 400 staff and soldiers of Gia Dinh Regiment to involve in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

Besides that, HCMC Police has collaborated with Gia Dinh Regiment of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command to strengthen additional police officers at 12 Covid-19 checking points at the city gateways and vital routes during days and nights.

The event was under the witness of Major General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of HCMC Department of Public Security and Major General Tran Duc Tai, Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Public Security. 

Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Tran Duc Tai stressed that the police forces and HCMC Military Command would support the medical staff to mutually fulfill the assigned tasks and join hands with the political system of the city to repel the pandemic.
Some photos featuring patrols of the armed forces in Ho Chi Minh City last night:

