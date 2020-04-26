Arrivals to HCMC increase after social distancing





At the domestic terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, most of the passengers promptly got into their owned cars or caught vehicles via ride-sharing apps to leave the airport. They all wore face masks, washed hand with anti-bacteria hand gels and sanitized the luggage.While serving the passengers, all of the taxi cabs in the area complied with the regulations on pandemic prevention such as carrying maximum four people a turn and opening the windows.After the social distancing, airlines began raising re-exploitation of air routes in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of Transport on the same day. Besides, they are currently collaborating with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to perform 13 flights sending Vietnamese citizens home based on the requirement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Around 5,227 passengers on 700 vehicles flocked to Mien Dong (Eastern) and Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station.

By Quoc Hung- Duy Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong