Authorities in HCMC detect Covid-19 rule violators

The inspection team led by Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc visited some karaoke parlors and restaurants in District 1



KTV restaurant Inspectors discovered four Japanese, four Chinese and tens of Vietnamese people didn’t wear facemasks as per the Ministry of Health’s regulation. Worse, amongst four Chinese men, expert LuoRongFan of Uong Sam Company at 59/2 Binh Thanh village in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An’s Thuan My District violated the law as he has been in self-isolation period but he was going to a restaurant.

Deputy Chairman Duc asked health workers to take samples of all employees of the restaurants and visitors. Police officers were requested to keep track of Japanese and Chinese visitors.

The inspectors also paid visits to restaurants and karaoke parlors in streets Suong Nguyet Anh, Bui Thi Xuan, Hai Ba Trung and Tran Nhat Duat in District 1 ; however, all of the venues closed the doors.

The Chinese man in the picture violates Covid-19 prevention regulation At the meeting with the Steering Committee for Covid-19 epidemic prevention in the city on May 5, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City will work with the People's Committee of District 1 upon punishment for violations in KTV restaurant.

Authorities asked people to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s instructions on Covid-19 epidemic prevention as well as coordinate with local authorities and functional agencies to monitor people coming from epidemic areas for effective preventative measures.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan