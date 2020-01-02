Banks requested to ensure ATM systems to work properly during Tet holidays

Specifically, in its document, People’s Committee asked the State Bank of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City branch to work with management board of industrial parks in export processing zones to re-check enterprises’ cash demand for salary and bonus through ATM in occasion of the special holidays.



Upon the demand, commercial banks must have plan for handling hiccups in ATM system to keep pace with people’s high demand of cash in the holidays.

City authorities also proposed the State Bank of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City and commercial banks to work with enterprises in industrial parks and export processing zones to pay bonus by cash to reduce pressure of a mass withdrawal of money from bank ATMs in the holidays.

Moreover, city authorities also noted that banks should liaise with police to maintain security order in ATMs locations to protect ATM card users’ safety.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong