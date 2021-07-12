Beloved trucks nationwide transport goods, vegetables, fruits to HCMC

A large number of vegetables and fruits included potatoes, cabbage, eggplant, pumpkin and banana being carefully packed.According to Deputy Chairwoman of the Women Association of Binh Tan District Ms. Dinh Thi Hong Hanh, the shipment was donated by local people of Gia Lam and Me Linh commune, Lam Ha District which is expected to be delivered to the beloved kitchens, residents in isolation and lockdown areas, frontline forces.Binh Thuan Province yesterday sent its specialty products including 7,200 fish sauces liters, four tons of the cobia (Rachycentron canadum), four tons of different types of dried fishes, ten tons of dragon fruits and 500 kilograms of dried dragon fruits worth over VND2 billion (US$87,000) to Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province to support and share with current difficulties of people at isolated and lockdown areas who have been suffering from Covid-19 pandemic impacts.Accordingly, the gifts come from the donation and contributions of enterprises in Binh Thuan Province.It is expected that the shipment will be delivered from Phan Thiet City in Binh Thuan Province to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Binh Duong Province to transfer to the isolation and lockdown areas on Monday.This is a grateful sentiment of the Party, authorities and people of Binh Thuan Province to officers, soldiers and people in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province. Besides that, it also shows the solidarity and difficulties sharing and determination in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.Some photos featuring the beloved trucks at gathering points in Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong