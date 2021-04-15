Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route to receive disbursement soon

According to the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), the No. 1 Metro Route is over 82 percent completed. However, disbursement of the capital plan has not been approved since the issuing currency of ODA loans is not yet agreed upon.

Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh at a meeting on July 20, 2020 with government leaders on promoting public investment projects requested central agencies and the HCMC People’s Committee to work on related agreed plans.

At the meeting on July 20, 2020, the Prime Minister asked the HCMC People’s Committee to determine the value of ODA loans to be issued from the central budget. On that basis, the Ministry of Planning and Investment shall coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to consider if the amount is adequate.

The expected budget is equivalent to over 17, 8 billion Japanese yen granted in VND.

Previously in 2020, the project was allocated VND2,185 billion but the amount was not disbursed due to lack of basis.

