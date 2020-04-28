Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project expected to be operated by 2021

Flower garden at Lam Son Square (Photo: Hoang Hung)

It is expected that all the works volume will reach 85 percent by the end of this year and will be officially put into operation by the end of 2021 after the test run.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong suggested Chairman of the People’s Committee directing relevant departments to closely coordinate with the Management Board of Urban Railway in performing the bids.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong and Bui Xuan Cuong, Head of the Management Board of Urban Railway visit the Opera House metro station.( photo: Quoc Hung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong presents gifts to engineers and workers (photo: Hoang Hung)



According to Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Head of the Management Board of Urban Railway (MAUR), the agency will continue coordinating with relevant units to speed up the next works of the project and equipment installation at the terminals.The Management Board of Urban Railway had handed over the 2,177 square meters of land in front of the Opera House to the Center for Technical Infrastructure Management under the Municipal Department of Construction 137 days earlier than schedule.The Opera House and Ba Son metro stations are the two underground stations of the bid package CP1b of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line No.1 project which was designed 190 meters in length and 26 meters in width with four basements.The first basement included a waiting lounge, ticket machines, automated fee collection gates, the information counter, etc. Passengers can hop on and hop off the train at the second and fourth basements.The third basement is designed to serve the station’s staffs, rest areas and technical rooms and other related facilities.Amid the complicated situation of Covid-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the project schedule, the Management Board of Urban Railway requested the Department of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to support and guide procedures for foreign experts entering Vietnam to perform the project, especially foreign experts from epidemiological areas.Besides that, the Management Board of Urban Railway also requested the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs on granting work permits for foreign staffs from epidemiological areas.At the end of the visit, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong presented facial masks, anti-bacteria hand gels, biscuits and cakes for contractors and construction units.Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong thanked and highly appreciated the efforts of 260,000 engineers and workers to complete the project works earlier than expected in the context of the current pandemic situation.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong