Binh Tan District issues fines of VND52.5 million on violators of Covid-19 rules

The man inspects Covid-19 prevention measures in Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, they were caught for travelling without rational reasons, not wearing masks and llegal gatherings of more than two people in public areas, said head of the Urban Order Management Team of Binh Tan District, Nguyen Van Su.



On the other hand, 18 people were penalized VND17.4 million (US$758) for violations of urban order during the two-week social distancing while 11 vehicles were seized for traffic violations.

Mission teams for inspecting and controlling Covid-19 prevention task of wards in the district make regular surveilances 24 hours a day to check and impose strict fines on persons who break the current regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control.

The HCMC People’s Committee has issued an urgent official dispatch No.2279/UBND-VX to implement the Directive No. 16. Accordingly, the southern hub began social distancing measures for 15 days starting on July 9. All citizens have been required to stay at home and limit non-essential travel, except for essential needs of food, medical coverage, and other urgent and essential purposes, and employees at State-owned enterprises and State agencies, diplomatic missions and armed forces, workers at businesses manufacturing goods necessary.



Vehicles were seized for traffic violations. The functional force imposes a fine for a case violating the Directive No. 16/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on implementing urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic. The district's authorities encourage residents to strictly implement Covid-19 prevention measures.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh