Blind people get much help from HCMC Blind Association

Speaking about its activities for the past time at the 9th Congress of the Delegates for the 2020-2025 tenure, the Association announced that it has opened 52 classes to provide lessons which are designed to help visually impaired people to learn the basics about braille.



So far, 657 members of the association can read and write Braille. Ninety members have college or university degrees.

The Blind Association of Ho Chi Minh City has also organized massage courses, informatics, and handicraft classes to help the blind to make ends meet.

Moreover, the Association awards scholarships to visually impaired students and children of poor members. Plus, the organization has helped to repair houses for poor members and given gifts to members on Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

At the Congress , a new Executive Committee comprising of 25 members was elected. Nguyen Dinh Kien is re-elected as the Chairman of the HCM City Blind Association for the next term of 2020-2025.

