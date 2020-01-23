Book street festival opens in HCMC

The event aims to promote the reading culture and enrich the spiritual life of locals and visitors, Duong Anh Duc, Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications, said in his opening remarks.



A spotlight of the festival is an exhibition featuring the formation and development of DK1 Platform over the past three decades. Outstanding newspaper covers and articles are also on display, the official said.



It is noteworthy that nearly 300 valuable photos and documents capturing HCM City during the struggle for national liberation (1930-1975), and activities celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3), and the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30) are publicised on this occasion.



The festival will run until January 28.