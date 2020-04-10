Businesses requested to ensure safety against Covid-19 before re-operating

Accordingly, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong stated that the city has already issued a criteria set to evaluate potential risks of Covid-19 for businesses to apply. Based on this set, related agencies of the municipal authorities are going to conduct inspections on all facilities of each business before allowing it to re-open.

When visiting FPT Software Company Limited, Chairman Phong reminded that the company needs to maintain all requirements in Direction No.16/CT-TTg about social distance in workplaces, especially at particular centralized locations that demand high confidentiality.

In the tour to Intel Vietnam Factory, the Chairman listened to a representative of the organization talking about its most effective measure to ensure safety against Covid-19 and stable operation as well as support policies toward employees such as avoiding laying off or salary cut.

Chairman Phong expressed his praise on this sensible measure, especially the part on employees’ health.

Before that, the Chairman has also paid a visit to the Management Board of Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP).

Despite unexpected negative effects of Covid-19 on many corporations in the world, including Vietnam, business growth of those sited in SHTP in the first quarter of 2020 has not been much influenced, with the manufacturing development, export, and import rates increasing by 19.3 percent, 24.1 percent and 8.6 percent respectively, compared to this time last year. The labor force in this park is generally stable.

In the meeting, Chairman Phong asked that SHTP’s Management Board prepare a standard set to attract potential investors and avoid projects over-using laborers. He also suggested that SHTP pay more attention to new companies and industries directly related to the digital economy.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam