A textile and garment company in District 12 (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the municipal People's Committee allowed continuing production activities with enterprises which make both production and isolation of workers on the spot.

Enterprise which can ensure transportation workers from the production place to the worker's place of residence and dormitories in one route are allowed to continue their operation. The Department of Health in HCMC is assigned to assume responsibility for appraising businesses that meet the above-mentioned conditions.

Moreover, the Department must conduct testing on workers every seven days whose testing fee will be covered by businesses.

This directive of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was given because the number of Covid-19 cases among workers in enterprises in export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech zones has been continuously detected, resulting in concern about the high risk of infection in the workplace and worker dormitories.

Therefore, city authorities have issued the above directive to persistently pursue dual goals of preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and promoting socio-economic development, in which epidemic prevention is a top priority.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan