Businesswomen need improvisation on production, business development

On the other hand, the entrepreneurs need to change to adapt to the new production and business environment, thereby maintaining stability and further develop production and business activities.



The contents were shared by Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ms. Phan Thi Thang at a forum themed “Breakthrough leadership: Improving to rise” yesterday with the participation of around 600 enterprises operating in multifaceted fields.





The event was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE) to update new trends and knowledge about leadership models, share management experiences and improve the leadership capacity for businesswomen in particular and managers in general.

Through the forum, the enterprises are expected to acquire practical and useful experiences, thereby adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic in business and life activities.

By Thuy Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong