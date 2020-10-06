Reporting a meeting with Standing Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem about implementation of the national target program on building new-style rural areas during 2010-2020 yesterday, Chairman Hong said most of communes in the district have fulfilled 19 criteria.



Accordingly, the district has changed a lot. Socio-economic infrastructure has gradually improved paving the way for socio-economic growth. More medical facilities and schools have been built to satisfy residents’ demand of learning and medicine.

By the end of 2019, farmers’ income was VND365 million (US$ 15,696 ) per hectares annually increasing by 22.9 percent compared to 2015 ( with average income of VND297 million per hectare yearly).

Residents’ living conditions are improving step by step with per capita income increased from VND15 million in 2010 to VND58 million in 2019, even VND60.084 million.

People’s Committee will send its implementation result of building new-style rural areas to take opinions of political – social organizations to complete its document for recognition of Can Gio’s achievement.

Presently, 50 over 56 communes achieves criteria for recognition of the government’s new rural plan. This year, Binh Chanh will finish document for recognition of the plan. The city will continue to improve residents’ living condition for 2020-2025.

A new school is buit in Can Gio District (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Anh Quan