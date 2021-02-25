Can Gio sea reclamation project comprises financial, economic subdivisions

Accordingly, subdivision C has a scale of 303.47hectares of land, which will become a financial, economic, commercial and service center with harbors, luxury resorts, villas, skyscrapers. This area will have an estimated population of about 26,300 people.In addition, theme park, golf course, luxury resorts, townhouses, villas, apartments, commercial services, offices, hotels will be built in 771.05- hectare subdivision A with the maximum population of 65,113 people.Meanwhile, subdivision B will have residential areas, tourism resorts, service facilities, urban green tree spaces and key technical infrastructure area on 586.88 hectares with a capacity of accommodating around 71,300 people.Spreading over nearly 450 hectares, subdivision D will become a center for commercial, luxury resort, modern urban area with many townhouses and villas.Can Gio sea reclamation tourist urban area project covering 2,870 hectares is invested by Can Gio Tourist Urban Joint Stock Company (CTC). After coming into operation, the urban area is expected to serve more than 228,000 residents and welcome nearly 9 million visitors per year.The project was officially begun construction in 2007, and until now, the investor has completed the first phase with an area of 908 hectares and the second phase is being implemented with a total area of over 1,577 hectares.The project has a total investment capital of VND217,054 billion (US$9.4 million) after expansion adjustment from 600 hectares to 2,870 hectares.

By Hanh Nhung–Translated by Huyen Huong