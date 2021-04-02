Can Gio to be developed into ecotourism and recreation city

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong (R, central) speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

The district must coordinate with the Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC to carry out planned works and complete them before the fourth quarter of this year as well as propose stabilized projects to the municipal People’s Committee, he added.



Speaking at the event, he stressed that Can Gio should pay attention to the investment and development of its key sectors, including agriculture and aquaculture with local specialties of bird nest, mango and dried fish. The district’s leadership should create advantages for businesses to invest in these fields.

Previously, chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District, Nguyen Van Hong suggested the city’s government delegate the Department of Planning and Investment to invest in a construction project of a sea dyke using the HCMC’s State budget to meet growing travel and tourism development demand; and ask the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to instruct the auction organization of a waste treatment plant with a capacity of 100 tons per day in An Thoi Dong Commune.

On the same day, Deputy Minister Trinh Dinh Dung signed a decision recognizing Can Gio District as a new-style rural area.





Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District, Nguyen Van Hong speaks at the meeting.

By Dinh Ly, Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh