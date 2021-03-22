Chairman congratulates some appointees to political positions

The municipal People’s Committee decided to appoint Trieu Do Hong Phuoc , Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee in Nha Be District chairman of the district for the 2016-2021 period.



Also, Tran Van Bay, former chairman of the People’s Committee in District 9, became Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment in five years under the decision of the city People’s Committee.

Former Chairman of Thu Duc District Truong Trung Kien was appointed Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture in five years.

New appointees said at the appointment ceremony that they will do their best in the new positions. Mr. Phong congratulated the new chairman of Nha Be and two deputy directors of the two departments expressing his expectations that all of them will implement their duties excellently.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan