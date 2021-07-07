Chairman Phong encourages candidates of national high school examination



He first visited Luong The Vinh High School in District 1 where 517 examinees participated in the examination with 96 supervising staffs. Being present at an exam room, Chairman Phong wished candidates all the good luck in the world for their exam.

After that, the delegation continued to drop by Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in District 5.

According to Bui Thi Bao Ngoc, deputy head of the test site, all of the officials, teachers and staff members at the test site had negative test results for Covid-19 during the screening test on July 3.

Chairman Phong advised supervisors to regularly remind candidates to comply with 5K regulations to ensure their safety and health condition. Additionally, he also encouraged eight volunteers who are all students of Hong Bang International University, participating in the Tiep suc mua thi (Assistance during Exam Season) program in front of the school's gate.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc was present at the exam site, Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted students, noting that officials, teachers, and staff should guide candidates to move in the right direction and students should not move too close to each other to ensure the distance rules.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc at Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted students





