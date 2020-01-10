Charitable activities organized to help poor, ill laborers in HCMC

The Labor Union in District 1 yesterday held a get-together to give gifts to poverty-stricken families of state-run employees and laborers, member of cycle unions and laborers with severe illnesses.



The Labor Union gifted 63 laborers with fatal illnesses each gift worth VND1.3 million (US$56.1) and 527 other gifts each worth VND800,000 to poor laborers and cycle drivers.

Meantime, on the same day, the Labor Union in District 8 also gave 336 presents including cash and necessary items to underprivileged laborers.

Especially, seven laborers with fatal diseases received gifts each worth VND2 million while 304 extremely poor laborers were given VND1 million and VND700,000 each and 25 workers actively participating into union activities were given gifts each worth VND500,000.

This year, the labor union in District 8 organized musical performance, loving bus fare and visits sanitation workers. It is estimated that the labor union has spent VND500 million taking care of 1,000 poor workers.

Labor unions in industrial and export processing zone gave loving bus fares to workers in tan Thuan Industrial Park. So far 353 bus fares, 105 train fares and plane fares along with 1,600 Tet gifts each worth VND500,000.

The Labor Union of the ho Chi Minh City-based organized 32 food booths to raise the union’s fund. The union will visit and give gifts to 237 poor and ill employees on the special holiday.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Uyen Phuong