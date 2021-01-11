Charity fundraising walk for taking care of poor residents

Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Le Hoa Binh, Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee; To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city and more than 1,500 employees of state organizations, students and people from all walks of life took part in the charity walk.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Thu Duc District Ha Tuan Anh said that the district fund for the poor received financial contributions from all organizations and people from all walks of life in response to the campaign “Residents join hand to help the poor across the country - Don't let the poor be left behind” launched by the Prime Minister.

The year 2020 had passed but the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on people is enormous. Therefore, the Fatherland Front in Thu Duc District and in wards have encouraged people to contribute to the fund for the poor. The fund organizers have so far collected over VND8.6 billion (US$ 386,642 ).

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan