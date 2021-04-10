  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Chip-attached ID cards have no location tracking feature

SGGP
By the end of April 8, the Ho Chi Minh City Police received 953,784 dossiers for citizen identification card (ID) granting out of 4,194,653 residents subject to the ongoing chip-based ID card issuance program, reaching 22.7 percent. Of these, 82,485 chip-attached ID cards have been completed and granted. 
Under the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, around 50 million chip-attached ID cards have been granted for citizens nationwide from January 1 to July 1. 
 
Chip-attached ID cards have no location tracking feature ảnh 1 The chip-attached ID card has no location tracking feature.
Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City is defined as one of the 10 key localities setting the target to grant the cards for 4,194,653 people, including 2,748,754 permanent residents and 1,445,899 temporary residents.
Within the first seven months of the year of 2021 , Ho Chi Minh City Police have focused on issuing chip- attached ID cards for citizens from 14 years old and older ones who have not ever got ID cards or are holding nine-digit ID cards; for people whose 12-digit ID cards have expired or lost and those whose demographic information has changed.

Ho Chi Minh City Police also affirmed that the chip-attached ID cards have no location tracking feature.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

