Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City is defined as one of the 10 key localities setting the target to grant the cards for 4,194,653 people, including 2,748,754 permanent residents and 1,445,899 temporary residents.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, around 50 million chip-attached ID cards have been granted for citizens nationwide from January 1 to July 1.Within the first seven months of the year of 2021 , Ho Chi Minh City Police have focused on issuing chip- attached ID cards for citizens from 14 years old and older ones who have not ever got ID cards or are holding nine-digit ID cards; for people whose 12-digit ID cards have expired or lost and those whose demographic information has changed.Ho Chi Minh City Police also affirmed that the chip-attached ID cards have no location tracking feature.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong