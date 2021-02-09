City authorities ban gathering in large groups

In its urgent document to leaders of organizations, chairman of newly-established Thu Duc City and districts, the municipal People’s Committee proposed people to limit traveling and refrain from gathering in large groups as well as to wear facemasks in public places. Local administrators must issue precautionary measures against Covid-19 according to the directions of the Ministry of Health and the People’s Committee. Businesses and companies should organize year-end parties at their places.



According to the People’s Committee, the development of Covid-19 in the southern metropolis has been complicated because the first Covid-19 infected case (F0) has not been identified and approximately 80 percent of people with coronavirus didn’t have key symptoms; therefore, the disease may spread in the community in the next time.

For city dwellers’ safety in the country’s festive season in upcoming time, the city administration ordered all state competent agencies and organizations to quickly respond to the clusters. Leaders of steering boards for Covid-19 prevention and control were required to work relentlessly and make daily report to the city steering board. Employees of state organizations were encouraged not to return to their homeland to reunite with their family members in the Lunar New Year.

The municipal People’s Committee also asked the health sector to conduct second test on 1,600 employees in Tan Son Nhat Airport and doctors and nurses in the Military Hospital 175.

The Department of Health was assigned to have preparation plan by providing enough medical equipment, beds and personal protective equipment for the health workforce in case that the city would have 50 cases of Covid-19. Hospital managers were ordered to separate patients to avoid cross-infection amongst patients and health workers.

Chairman of Thu Duc City and districts will be accountable for cultural activities in their districts. All cultural, sports and entertainment activities will also be suspended notice while theaters, restaurants, discotheques, karaoke bars, beauty salons and massage parlors must be closed from today noon until further notice.

Religious events with gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.

Gas stations, shops selling "essential" goods like pharmacies and medical facilities will operate normally, complying with preventive measures.

The Nguyen Hue flower street will not have its scheduled opening ceremony. People who do not wear masks will be strictly fined.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy