City authorities make e-health declaration mandatory from June 24

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc yesterday signed a document to send to departments, agencies, People's Committees of Thu Duc City, and districts upon the electronic health declaration.

According to the document, to continue furthering the effectiveness of the "Electronic Health Declaration System" in the Covid-19 epidemic prevention mission, the municipal People's Committee ask for all people in business establishments, enclosed offices, industrial parks, parks, export processing facilities, high-tech parks, factories, hospitals, medical facilities, apartment buildings, schools, railway stations, bus stations, docks, commercial centers, supermarkets, wholesale markets to fill e-health declarations.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a plan for both isolation of infected people and their contacts and production in export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech zones citywide. Accordingly, enterprises will both continue producing provided that they can ensure safety conditions as per a commitment for prevention and control of the epidemic.

At the same time, the enterprise must establish concentrated accommodation for employees and ensure providing means of transport to take workers from the concentrated residence to the workplace.



Especially, all employees must have a negative test result before being brought to the concentrated residence and not leave the concentrated residence or workplace during the isolation time to restrain the spread of Covid-19.

Dr. Nguyen Khac Vui, deputy director of the Saigon General Hospital, yesterday said that five of the hospital's outpatients tested positive for the virus after they underwent Covid-19 screening at the hospital in District 1. All of them were then transferred to Cu Chi Field Hospital in the city’s Cu Chi District for treatment. The hospital temporarily halted receiving outpatients for coronavirus prevention.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan