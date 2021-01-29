  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City carries out social welfare activities for policy beneficiaries, poor

On upcoming Tet holiday, around 39 delegations of Ho Chi Minh City have respectively visited and sent best wishes to healthcare facilities, drug addiction treatment and counseling centers, social welfare facilities, veterans, Vietnamese heroic mothers, intellectuals, people of meritorious services to the country's revolution, the over 100-year old elderly, people with difficult circumstance, poor ethnic minority households and the Covid-19-affected people in the city in the recent days. 

Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visits and sends his Tet wishes to people with difficult circumstances

It is expected that the city will carry out a financial assistance package with a total amount of more than VND813 billion (US$35,4 million) for social welfare activities to support 500,000 people under the above mentioned cases.  

According to Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Mr. Tran Doan Trung, the union will support more than 35,000 free train and bus tickets for workers to travel home for Tet as well as welfare benefits for union members.
In addition, 18 zero - VN dong markets have been opened to support workers. 

