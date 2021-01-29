City carries out social welfare activities for policy beneficiaries, poor

It is expected that the city will carry out a financial assistance package with a total amount of more than VND813 billion (US$35,4 million) for social welfare activities to support 500,000 people under the above mentioned cases.



According to Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Mr. Tran Doan Trung, the union will support more than 35,000 free train and bus tickets for workers to travel home for Tet as well as welfare benefits for union members.

In addition, 18 zero - VN dong markets have been opened to support workers.





By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong