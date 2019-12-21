City creates favorable conditions for businesses to promote brand strategy





Attending the event were Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen and leaders of departments, experts, investors and businesses in the city.According to Chairman Phong, the seminar is an opportunity to listen to the opinions of experts and businesses in the field of development of product brands.Up to now, there have been more than 9,000 projects from 107 countries and territories invested in Ho Chi Minh City with total investment capital of US$ 46.9 billion.Former Vice President of Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) Dr. Vo Tri Thanh said that Ho Chi Minh City needs to build a specific, detailed project for each merchandise, enterprise and specific product, thereby giving priority mechanisms and policies for resources.It is necessary to have a long- term strategic vision to affirm their brand names in the national, regional and global scale.Many experts and businesses also proposed that the city should hold more meetings and discussions with businesses in order to put forward strategies because they play an important role in realizing the goals as well as strategies of the city.HCMC’s government pledged to accompany enterprises and create the most favorable conditions for supporting businesses to promote and develop their brands and products that are solutions to realize the biggest common goal of building a civilized, modern and affectionate city.

BY THUY HAI- Translated by Huyen Huong