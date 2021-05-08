City donates $100,000 to support Vientiane, Phnom Penh against Covid-19

A handover ceremony of financial assistance from Ho Chi Minh City to Phnom Penh and Vientiane (Photo: Viet Dung)



Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciated measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the two capital cities, and he hoped that under the leadership of two leaders along with the solidarity of Vientiane and Phnom Penh citizens, the pandemic will be controlled as soon as possible.

At the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong sent his shares about the Covid-19 surge as well as significant damage in Laos and Cambodia to Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone and Mr. Khuong Sreng.The chairman affirmed that the city authorities and people are always interested in, closely monitor the global and regional pandemic situation and share the difficulties under the current Covid-19 pandemic waves in Vientiane and Phnom Penh.On the occasion, Chairman Phong announced the urgent assistance from Ho Chi Minh City to Vientiane and Phnom Penh to fight the pandemic with US$50,000 for each locality.Vientiane’s Mayor Atsaphangthong Siphandone and Phnom Penh’s Governor Khuong Sreng praised economic cooperation relations and cooperation in the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in general and the mutual assistance and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane, Phnom Penh in particular.

By Thuy Vu-Translated by Huyen Huong