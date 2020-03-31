The chairman made the statement at yesterday online meeting with agencies and local administration with the participation of Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan and Standing Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem.



Head of the Department of Health Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh said the city has so far recorded 45 cases of Covid-19. Ten of them have been discharged while 39 are being treated and five tested negative for coronavirus

The city will provide shelters for homeless people in all districts especially the elderly people.

Chairman Phong directed to increase the use of online administrative services to reduce gatherings. Additionally, those who don’t wear face masks in public places will receive penalties especially traders in traditional markets

Chairman Phong ordered all medical facilities to review their treatment procedures to curb the risk of transmission especially Cho Ray Hospital.

In Covid-19-related news, a ten-year-old Vietnamese who traveled from Turkey to Ho Chi Minh City on March 15 has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the country 204th patient, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 783,900 people and killed more than 37,700 around the world as of Tuesday morning, according to Ministry of Health statistics.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan