City enters into an agreement for design of pedestrian bridge over Sai Gon River

The design of the bridge shaped like a mangrove palm leaf received the highest mark in a designing competition which was launched by the People’s Committee of HCMC last year.



The municipal government asked the Department of Planning and Architecture to work with the consultancy units to complete the design and send a report on the implementation process to the HCMC People's Committee.

The footbridge will connect with public transport works, such as Ba Son underground station of the Metro Line 1 between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Tourist Park in District 9, Bach Dang boat station, Nguyen Hue walking street, Ben Nha Rong (Dragon House Wharf)- Ho Chi Minh Museum. New parking lots will be available at a metro station and the side of Thu Thiem New Urban area. People can use the bridge based on the convenience it offers.

The project also include a landing area with a wide view of landscape, themed paint color and be installed with LED lighting system and roof cooling misting. The zone is a public space for cultural and community activities, such as outdoor screenings, music festivals, art performances and among.

The City People’s Committee has also asked the Department of Planning and Architecture to coordinate with consultancy units to finish the design of Thu Thiem 4 Bridge which spans the Sai Gon River and connects District 2 and District 7. It is expected to contribute to the growth of the highly interactive innovation district in the East of the city.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh