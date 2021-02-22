City health sector launches community campaign for fighting against Covid-19

The Department has been calling the participation of the whole medicine system including preventive medicine sector, private and public clinics citywide in the community campaign for fighting against Covid-19. The campaign will last from now till March 10. It is one of activities to welcome Vietnamese Physicians' Day (February 27).



The campaign includes continued control of Covid-19 clusters; health declarations, screening testing and supervision of those who are from Covid-19-hit areas as per the Ministry of Health’s list especially from northern provinces as well as foreign experts entering Vietnam from January 1 till now.

Additionally, the health sector will continue performing tests on doctors and nurses to ensure all medical workers being tested before March 10. Moreover, the sector will also continue assessing risk of transmission of Covid-19 in the community and enhance the role of the group of people propagandizing Covid-19 information in the community and encouraging dwellers to conduct 5K principle including Khau trang (Facemask) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) – Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration) and write accurate health declaration.

The city Center for Disease Control (HCDC) has just sent its document to medical facilities in Thu Duc City and other districts asking them to tighten control of Covid-19 prevention regulation in places for wordship. In the document, HCDC proposed to stop all religious activities gathering 20 people up in places for wordship.

Director of HCDC Dr. Nguyen Tri Dung announced yesterday that lockdowns in some places in the city have been officially lifted.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong