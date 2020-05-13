City implements environmental sanitation project phase 2





Regarding to this surplus, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee approved the policy of supplementing sub-projects including sludge treatment by modern technology at the wastewater treatment plant, building ELC environmental learning center, installing solar power system at Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe wastewater treatment plant.The above items are to build the close process of sewage and sludge treatment ensuring safety and limiting the odors which would affect the residential areas.The Ho Chi Minh City Environmental Sanitation Project Phase 2 aims to complete the system of wastewater collection and treatment and to improve local people’s health.Notably, the city is expected to build an eight-kilometer sewerage line project to collect wastewater, dozen- kilometer sewerage lines of grade 2 and 3 in District 2 and the biggest wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 480,000 cubic meters a day.The project is expected to be completed and put into operation in April of 2023.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong