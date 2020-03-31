Director of the city Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan yesterday said that the Department has directed its sub-divisions to make statistics of lottery ticket sellers to give assistance to them as Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the Ministry of Finance’s proposal to stop issuance of lottery ticket within 15 days since April 1.



Most of lottery ticket sellers are poor people who make ends meet every day; accordingly, suspension of lottery ticket will surely affect them. According to Mr. Tan, the Department will propose the city authorities to use the Fund for the Poor to support those suffering financial.

Regarding homeless people living in public places, Mr. Tan asked departments of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in districts and state competent agencies to take them into social accommodation as Covid-19 development is very complex.

Local administrations must issue face masks to homeless people as well as force them to fill out health declaration forms.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan