City launches tree planting movement

Standing Deputy Chairman of City People's Committee Le Thanh Liem participates planting trees (Photo:Viet Dung)



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Le Thanh Liem affirmed that protection and development of the city’s forest and green space would contribute to protecting, improving the environment, coping with climate change, developing a green and environmentally friendly city.

Standing Deputy Chairman of City People's Committee Le Thanh Liem speaks at the launching ceremony of the tree planting movement (Photo:Viet Dung)



Mr. Le Thanh Liem highly appreciated the efforts of the concerned units, especially the local residents who actively participated in environmental sanitation preservation, forests protection and development, trees planting campaigns, development of the city’s green spaces in the recent years.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and city leaders visit an exhibition featuring tree planting (photo: Viet Dung)



Notably, Politburo Member, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan attended in the launching ceremony of the tree planting movement in Thu Duc District along with Mr. Huynh Thanh Dat, Member of the Party Central Committee, Director of Ho Chi Minh City National University; Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council; Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Member of the Party Standing Committee, Standing Deputy Chairman of City People's Committee; Lieutenant General Le Dong Phong, Member of the Party Standing Committee, Director of the Municipal Department of Public Security.In recent years, the Party Committee and the City Government have determined and made great efforts to push up the protection and development of forests and green areas in the city.In 2019, the city planted 50 hectares of forests with more than 403,000 green trees.Besides, organizations and individuals bought and planted 600,000 trees, accounting for 60 percent of planting trees in 2019.At the same time, in order to implemente Directive No. 19-CT/TU, Ho Chi Minh City transferred 715 out of 747 polluted sites so far, of which 90 polluted sites to green works for public activities.Leaders of Thu Duc District committed to continue promoting the movement of recommending people not to throw garbage and litter on the streets and canals.

