City leader praises quick reaction teams for helping Covid-19 patients

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong checks the transporting system of Covid-19 patients at the Quang Trung Sofware Park. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC’s 115 Emergency Center set up health rapid response teams using taxis converted into mini-ambulances amid spike in demand.



In addition, Thu Duc City and districts have also organized quick response teams to provide medical emergency to people with severe Covid-19 symtomps.

“Nothing makes me happier than saving one’s life”, said Mr. Nguyen Duc Dung, a taxi driver of Mai Linh Joint Stock Company.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong expressed his sincere thanks to silent soldiers, including Hoang Y Nhi and Nguyen Minh Hoang who are students of University of Medicine Pham Ngoc Thach; Vu Dinh Danh, a male nurse of the 115 People’s Hospital; kind-hearted taxi driver Nguyen Duc Dung; and frontline healthcare workers including nurses, doctors, residents, security guards, orderlies, and cleaning staff who work day and night serving patients.

On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong has called on everyone to join hands in the fight against Covid-19, bringing HCMC back to the normal life.



Thu Duc City launches ambulance service for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: SGGP) Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong sent a letter acknowledging the efforts and achievements of the quick reaction teams for helping Covid-19 in the city.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh