City Leader prompts youth to uphold cultural values, step up innovative startup

Besides implementing the theme of 2020 “Year of boosting cultural activities and building civilized way of life,” HCMC has determined to continue promoting creativeness, innovative startup and scientific research, Mr. Nhan said.

He hoped that young people in the city will continue researching on the city, give opinions and implement programs as well as initiatives to contribute to the city’s development.

Congratulating HCMC’s outstanding young people in 2019, Mr. Nhan shared some achievements which the city obtained in the year. Of these, economic growth continued increasing. 2019 was the fourth consecutive year when the city saw the growth rate up year by year.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) kept rising with the number of projects licensed in 2019 doubled that in 2015. Since 2015, the number of FDI projects in the city has exceeded 1,000 projects a year. In 2019, the city posted higher than plan budget revenue and handled 656 out of 733 garbage black spots.

According to Mr. Nhan, it had been difficult to obtain the above results without efforts by the city’s civil servants and officials including young people.

Applauding the outstanding young residents in 2019, Mr. Nhan referred to Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Binh Thanh District Ngo Quoc Anh. He had made attempt at administrative reform to better serve residents and businesses.

In addition, Mr. Nhan expressed his impression to Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Cholimex Company Le Duc Anh, who had three initiatives helping the company save manpower with the total value of over VND2 billion (US$86,000) within a year.

Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan said that in 2019 the city recorded development in fields culture, health, education, sports and science and technology. In the field of science and technology, Associate Prof. Dr. Dao Nguyen Khoi, Vice Dean of the Environment Department in HCMC University of Science and student Hoang Trung Hieu from the same university did researches on Artificial Intelligence (AI). In innovative startup, 28 year old Nguyen Ngoc Huong successfully marketed her pennywort powder product.

