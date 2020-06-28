City leader requires customs agency to better service to boost economic growth

Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen states at the 5th congress of the HCMC Customs Department’s Party Committee (Photo: SGGP) That was one of six major missions which Mr. Tuyen required the city’s customs industry to focus on at the 5th congress of the HCMC Customs Department’s Party Committee for the term of 2020-2025.



Other five missions comprise renewing mechanisms and policies in management and implementation of customs procedures to make them more transparent and stricter and facilitate businesses’ operation, streamlining the staff of civil servants and officials at the HCMC Customs Department to meet modernization requirements.

Mr. Tuyen also appreciated leadership results by the Party Committee of the HCMC Customs Department in all aspects in the last tenure.

The HCMC Customs Department reported budget revenue totaled VND530.87 trillion (US$22.83 billion), VND12.5 trillion beyond the set target, in the phase from 2015-2019.

At the congress, Mr. Dinh Ngoc Thang, head of the HCMC Customs Department, was re-elected to Secretary of the HCMC Customs Department’s Party Committee for the tenure of 2020-2025.

By Hoai Nam - Translated by Ngoc Thanh