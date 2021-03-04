City leader requires District 8 to build Ta Quang Buu Street into arterial route

He made the requirement at a working session between a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the People’s Committee of District 8.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Chau added that District 8 needs to pay attention to the selection for apartments investors, the management of apartments; to combat drug-related crimes and make more changes in local transformations.

Reporting to the delegation, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 8 Nguyen Thanh Sang informed that District 8 set at least 15.9 percent in-target production, service and trade value, job creation for 9,000 people or more this year.



The locality also targeted 100 percent for products in environmentally-friendly packings at supermarkets, shopping malls, convenience stores and bookstores; 50 percent for products without plastic bags with reusable produce in markets.

In order to promote socio-economic development and contribute urban embellishment, the People's Committee of District 8 suggested the Municipal People's Committee to consider and direct relevant departments, branches in collaboration with the local authorities to continue implementation of site clearance, compensation and resettlement to build embankments along Doi canal. Additionally, the policy of urban embellishment project in the southern side of the canal using the city the budget is expected to be approved.



As for speeding up the implementation process of key traffic projects passing through District 8, the District People's Committee suggested the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City approve the policy of implementing Ring Road No.2 passing through District 8, Binh Tan District and Binh Chanh District; building Binh Tien bridge and road project; the Tung Thien Vuong – National Highway 50 expansion project with the city budget.



For the progress of Phu Dinh tidal control sluice sub-project under the project to mitigate urban flooding in Ho Chi Minh City for the first phase, District 8 proposed Ho Chi Minh City to direct and ask Trung Nam Construction Consultant and Investment Joint Stock Company, the project investor, to speed up solving the current arising problems of site clearance and compensation for affected people during the construction. Besides, it is necessary to ensure traffic safety in the area near the project as well as speed up the construction progress to soon put the project into operation.



Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau agreed with the socio-economic development plan of District 8 in 2021. For the proposals of District 8, the leader assigned Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office in coordination with relevant departments and agencies to issue clear answers to District 8 for handling and settlement.



By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong