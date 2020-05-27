Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan and his deputy Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, leaders of the Department of Education and Training and leaders of District 3 where the student live expressed their deepest condolence to bereaved parents.



Mr. Nhan was moved at the student’s difficult economic condition. He handed over VND30 million (US$ 1,286 ) for the funeral and representatives of the city People’s Committee, Communist Youth Union and agencies also gave additional sum of VND100 million to the bereaved family.

Also leaders paid visits to hospitals to encourage students who got injuries in the incident. Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc expressed his condolence revealing that police officers have jumped into investigation.

He expected medical workers to take care of injured students. The city will cover students’ treatment fee and presented VND5 million to each student.

Mr. Duc directed the Department of Education and Training to increase measures in a bid to protect students at schools.

Yesterday, an old flamboyant fell on students who were sitting in a bench at Bach Dang Secondary School in District 3 killing one and injuring 17 others.

At a press brief, acting Chairman of People’s Committee in District 3 Tran Quang Ba said that first of all, the District sponsored VND40 million for the bereaved family whose economic condition is at near-poor line. The District will continue provide aid to the family.

For injured students, the District will give support, too.

Education Minister Phung Xuan Nha sent his condolence to the bereaved family and to families of injured students. He said right after the incident, the Ministry of Education and training has asked its divisions nationwide to take heed of the problem.

Schools across the country must contact urban and tree management bodies to check and chop down old trees to stop such incident for the safety of students.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong