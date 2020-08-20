City leaders extend greetings to municipal Police Department

On behalf of the Party, the government and the people of the city, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed deep gratitude to the municipal police in ensuring social security, safety and order for the city and honored the sector’s outstanding contribution to building and protecting the country.



He affirmed that the city will always support the city’s police force to maintain local security and order, contributing to fulfilling the socio-economic development goals of the city.

Senior Colonel Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department committed the local police will make greater efforts all the missions set by the Party and State and is willing to sacrifice for the nation as well as serve the city's socio-economic development.





By Ai Chan – Translated by Kim Khanh