City leaders offer incense to commemorate heroic martyrs

Attending in the event were Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Member of Standing Committee of City Party Committee and Chairwoman of HCMC Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Standing Chairman of HCMC People's Council Pham Duc Hai.



The delegates spent solemn minutes to commemorate and expresse their deep gratitude to war heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the national independence.



On the same day, Deputy Standing Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem led a delegation paid a visit to Ben Duoc Memorial Temple in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City where commemorates more than 45,600 soldiers who sacrificed in the area of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh in the two wars against France and America.

The delegation offered incenses at Martyr Cemetery of Cu Chi, Cu Chi Policy Cemetery and Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh Memorial House.

The visits aim to mark the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947- 2020).















Some photos about this morning visits of the city leaders:

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong