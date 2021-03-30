City leaders offer incenses to commemorate 41 years of death of Uncle Ton

The delegates offered incenses and expressed their gratitude to the lifelong devotion of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang to the revolutionary career and national independence.

Head of the Organization Commission of HCMC Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai offers incenses to President Ton Duc Thang.



Deputy Secretary of the city’s Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of HCMC Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai led the delegation. Director of HCMC Culture and Sports Mr. Tran The Thuan and representatives of other departments and agencies also took part in the ceremony.

President Ton Duc Thang, also known as Uncle Ton who was the Communist leader and a close friend and comrade of late President Ho Chi Minh. He was a brilliant revolutionary virtue with his great contribution to the cause of national liberation and reunification.