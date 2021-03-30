  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City leaders offer incenses to commemorate 41 years of death of Uncle Ton

SGGP
A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited and offered incenses, flowers at Ho Chi Minh City Museum Branch this morning to commemorate 41 years of the death of President Ton Duc Thang (March 30, 1980- 2021).
The delegates offered incenses and expressed their gratitude to the lifelong devotion of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang to the revolutionary career and national independence.
City leaders offer incenses to commemorate 41 years of death of Uncle Ton ảnh 1  Head of the Organization Commission of HCMC Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai offers incenses to President Ton Duc Thang.
Deputy Secretary of the city’s Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of HCMC Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai led the delegation. Director of HCMC Culture and Sports Mr. Tran The Thuan and representatives of other departments and agencies also took part in the ceremony.

President Ton Duc Thang, also known as Uncle Ton who was the Communist leader and a close friend and comrade of late President Ho Chi Minh. He was a brilliant revolutionary virtue with his great contribution to the cause of national liberation and reunification.
Some photos at Ho Chi Minh City Museum Branch this morning:

City leaders offer incenses to commemorate 41 years of death of Uncle Ton ảnh 2
City leaders offer incenses to commemorate 41 years of death of Uncle Ton ảnh 3
City leaders offer incenses to commemorate 41 years of death of Uncle Ton ảnh 4



By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more