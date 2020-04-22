City leaders visit low-income employees, landlords amid pandemic

The city leader presents gift for the landlord in Ward 15, Tan Binh District.

They also visited, encouraged and presented gift to Ms. Truong Duong Hoang Nghi, a sewing worker at Phuoc Thinh Company in District 12, who is renting accommodation at Mrs. Muoi's house but she lost her job in three months due to Covid-19.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung visits workers in Binh Tan District

Leader Dung visits each rooms at accommodation block where low-income employees are living during the pandemic.

According to Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung, the city launched meaningful activities to support and share with workers and low-income employees with their difficult circumstances since the Covid-19 outbreak, notably the landlord clubs showed their sympathy with the difficulties of workers and employees via rental fee reduction and essential stuffs sponsors.





The delegation paid a visit to landlord Trieu Thi Muoi, who owned 54 rooms in Ward 15, Tan Binh District, reduced or granted for free the rental fee for workers and low-income employees in three months in a row with the estimated total amount of more than VND100 million (nearly US$4,300).Accordingly, she has difficult circumstance with two toddlers and her father is struggling with esophageal cancer.On the same day, the city delegation also visited the accommodation block of Mrs. Phu Nhat Phuong at Tan Tao A Ward in Binh Tan District.According to the landlord, her family has reduced VND300,000 (nearly US$13) rental fee for each room with total amount up to VND21 million (nearly US$890) since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.In addition to support workers and low-income employees during the pandemic, Mrs. Phuong also sponsored rice bags and essential stuffs for the households with difficulties.On this occasion, the delegation also visited Ms. Do Thi Anh, a worker from Phu Yen Province working at Pouyuen Company who is spending difficulties in her life.On behalf of the delegation, Ms. Vo Thi Dung highly appreciated the meaningful activities of landlords in supporting workers and low-income employees during the pandemic months, contributing to reduce life pressure for them as well as joining hand with the city in Covid-19 fight.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong