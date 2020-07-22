City leaders visit policy families on War Invalids and Martyrs Day





Deputy Standing Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem led the delegation of the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Committee, People’s Council and Fatherland Front Committee visited 91-year-old heroic Vietnamese mother Tran Thi Do, 60-year-old wounded soldier Huynh Van Nghinh and martyr wife Nguyen Thi Phung who are currently living in District 4.In the evening of the same day, Mr. Le Thanh Liem also visited Thi Nghe Nursing Home under the Municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs where takes care of 52 heroic Vietnamese mothers, wounded soldiers and relatives of martyrs.On the same day, Deputy Chairman of Municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau led a delegation visited and sent the best health and happiness wishes to two policy families in Phu Nhuan District, including 87-year-old Nguyen Thi Ty who is mother of two martyrs, 72-year-old wounded soldier Nguyen Thi Kim Dung.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong